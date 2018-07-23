Forget The Kardashians, The Smith Family Vacation Is The Only One I Care About

The Kardashians are known for their crazy and melodramatic family vacations. Secrets are revealed, relationships crumble, and if we're lucky, expensive diamond earrings disappear in the ocean.
But real family vacations are not like that at all, especially if the kids are a little older. They're actually really fun: Instagram photos are taken, annoying dad jokes are told (and retold because you didn't laugh hard enough the first time), and you walk away closer than ever with hundreds of photos to browse on the way home. At least that's the #goals-worthy family vacation the Smiths featuring Will, Jada, Trey, Jaden, and Willow are having.
I have spent the last few days watching and re-watching the already iconic photos and videos shared from the family's Italian holiday onboard a luxury yacht, and I am here to tell you that I am ready to be adopted by Will and Jada. The family cruised around the Amalfi coast, took in the sights in the Mediterranean, and posted the very best from "The Smiths Go To Italy" experience.
Get comfortable and click ahead for my favorite photos from the group. But be warned, unlike with the tense Kardashian getaways, you may walk away happier and more at peace with yourself.