Woman Who Anonymously Gave Millions To Female Artists Is Now Using Her Voice

Inequality drips from the top to the bottom: according to the Association of Art Museum Directors , of museums with significant budgets of at least $15 million, only 30% of directors are women, and they earn 25% less than male directors. When decision-makers are disproportionately men, it’s very difficult for women artists to garner equal attention. As 2014 grant winner Carrie Mae Weems explained to The New York Times , “The work is not taken as seriously, and men are still running the game. Men in power support men in power, and they want to see men in power.”