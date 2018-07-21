Woman Who Anonymously Gave Millions To Female Artists Is Now Using Her Voice

With her voice newly unveiled, Unterberg hopes to call attention to the obstacles barring parity in the art world and the vital importance of women supporting each other. Though Unterberg’s grant has always helped fight inequality by giving individual women a helping hand, now she wants to advocate for change in a more public sphere. Following on the heels of the Time’s Up movement’s success in Hollywood, there’s reason to believe that the first step in fixing gender inequality is to get loud about calling it out. But you can’t pick up a megaphone if you’re anonymous.