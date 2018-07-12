It's been 853 days since Ariana Grande first met Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live. A mere 853 days, and now the two are engaged, living together in a $16 million New York City apartment, and proud owners of at least seven tattoos dedicated to each other. Actually, let's make that eight.
According to the people who keep an eye on Grande's every move (her stans), the 25-year-old singer has a brand-new tattoo. And everyone is wondering: Wait, does that say Pete?
The first sight of the ink, on her left ring finger (yeah, that one), came on July 11, just hours before Grande's performance at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn. Later that night, fans got a closer look at the new tat. For the record, even before Grande met Davidson, she was an obvious fan of dainty finger tattoos; at least four predate her current relationship. Still, it wouldn't be all that surprising if that teeny-tiny script did spell out her fiancé's name — it is nestled just above that $100,000 ring he gave her.
Still, until we know for sure, stans continue to zoom, inspect, and theorize what the eff this tattoo actually says.
Her tattoo either says Pete or arte? What do you think it says ? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/2hmjv7NyXp— ɥɐɹɐS ? (@toulquse) July 12, 2018
girl what does this tattoo say @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/MFSxkB5Wyb— ????? ➰ (@parabatari) July 12, 2018
If we've learned anything this week, it's that anything can happen. Hailey Baldwin can manifest her proposal to Justin Bieber. Kylie Jenner is practically a billionaire. And Grande and Davidson can get their whole bodies tatted in each other's names/initials/lyrics before we even hear Sweetener. What a world we're living in.
