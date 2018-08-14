Maybe it's not the best use of our time, but we still give a fair amount of thought to researching which beauty products celebrities actually use. Take, for example, Kim Kardashian: She swears by Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel. Beyoncé uses a mix of Glossier's Cloud Paint in Beam and Haze on her cheeks. Mandy Moore's go-to lip color is almost always one of Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipsticks.
As fans and enthusiasts, it is simply our duty to pay attention to what they like, and don't like — and take their preferences seriously. But how do we know the stuff our favorite stars really love? Short of them telling us themselves (see: the express purpose of every Kar-Jenner website), we browse the behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from their glam squads for the exclusive inside look.
Mixed in with all the best-selling products from the most popular brands in the biz, every so often you might just catch a glimpse of a brand you've never even heard of. But if the A-listers swear by it, then it's worth exploring, right? Luckily, we've tracked down four under-the-radar beauty brands celebs always wear, but you've never noticed, ahead.