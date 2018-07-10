Lush's Beloved Insomnia-Curing Lotion Now Comes In Jumbo Size

All 11 of the big pots are available online now, and will be rolled out in select retail stores starting July 20th. Loyal to Lush's eco-friendly mission, the larger versions, like all the other sizes, can be recycled to help reduce the brand's manufacturing footprint. Simply bring five clean, empty pots (maybe those small ones you'll be trading in?) into your local Lush store, and they'll be sent to facilities in Toronto and Vancouver where they'll be ground into brand new pots — and you'll get a free face mask for your part in helping the planet. A big win all around.