Lush's Beloved Insomnia-Curing Lotion Now Comes In Jumbo Size

For all the loyal Lushies of the world, shower time's about to get a massive upgrade, because the brand has just launched humongous versions of 11 of its best-selling lotions, scrubs, shampoos, and masks. So, instead of having a little (still cute) black Lush tub sitting in your shower, you can now get an XL upgrade — which is basically the body-wash version of BDE . From the always sold-out Sleepy lavender body lotion that fans swear cures insomnia, to the mineral-rich Ocean Salt scrub that has more than 1,850 five-star reviews on the Lush site, there's likely a massive 14.9 oz tub with your favorite product's name on it.