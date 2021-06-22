34 Beauty Editor-Approved Skin Care Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and we've spent weeks leading up to the big event scoping have all the beauty finds worth adding to cart. However, if you're all about pampering your skin with best skincare on Amazon, you've come to the right place.
More than just a foolproof way to save money on practical items like phone cases and toilet paper, that little blue Prime logo means free, fast shipping on high-end finds and drugstore gems alike. (If you haven't ventured down the rabbit hole of Amazon's beauty section in a few months, you're in for a happy surprise, because it's gotten really good recently.)
Check out all of our beauty editor-approved skin-care staples including cleansers, serums, and lotions galore, all on sale for Prime Day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.