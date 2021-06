Amazon Prime Day’s Return Policy (+All The Deals You Can STILL Shop)

As far as online shopping catastrophes go, there's only one thing worse than your favorite Amazon Prime Day buy selling out: purchasing said product, just to get it in the mail and discover it isn't exactly what you wanted, then (cue horror music) realizing it's final sale. This is why it's important to brush up on a company's return policies before, during, or, in this case, after any major sale event — like the 48-hour-palooza, Amazon Prime Day . Because, hey, who knows? That unwanted item may be eligible for a full refund when you read the fine print. And, worst comes to worst, you can always score something new; we scavenged Amazon for all the best post-Prime Day deals that you can STILL shop to replace your mismatched purchase. Below, read up on all the essential info regarding Amazon's flexible return policy while also cashing in on some left-over, but still major, Amazon Prime Day deals.