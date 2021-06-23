Amazon Prime Day’s Return Policy (+All The Deals You Can STILL Shop)

As far as online shopping catastrophes go, there's only one thing worse than your favorite Amazon Prime Day buy selling out: purchasing said product, just to get it in the mail and discover it isn't exactly what you wanted, then (cue horror music) realizing it's final sale. This is why it's important to brush up on a company's return policies before, during, or, in this case, after any major sale event — like the 48-hour-palooza, Amazon Prime Day. Because, hey, who knows? That unwanted item may be eligible for a full refund when you read the fine print. And, worst comes to worst, you can always score something new; we scavenged Amazon for all the best post-Prime Day deals that you can STILL shop to replace your mismatched purchase. Below, read up on all the essential info regarding Amazon's flexible return policy while also cashing in on some left-over, but still major, Amazon Prime Day deals.
Advertisement
What is Amazon Prime Day’s return policy?
Luckily, Amazon's return policy on Prime Day is the same as it is on any other day of the year. The majority of items from Amazon, including all Amazon devices and products bought using Alexa voice shopping, can be returned within 30 days of purchase. However, there are some items that cannot be returned.
What can't be returned from Amazon Prime Day?
These include downloadable software products; prepaid game cards; certain jewelry, health, and personal care purchases; Prime Pantry products, indoor plants, and gift cards. You can check out the full list of non-returnable items on Amazon. Items must also have the serial number or UPC still on them to be eligible for a return.
These policies also apply to purchases fulfilled by a third-party vendor. Under normal circumstances, the return policy for a third-party vendor might differ from Amazon's. However, any item eligible for Amazon Prime (i.e. all Prime Day buys) has the same return policy as all orders from Amazon.com, so you're in the clear for any Prime deals.
It's also important to keep in mind that not all purchases come with free returns. So, if you ordered a lot of products on Prime Day, double-check which ones will require you to pay if you do decide to return them.
Finally, if you are a serial returner, you may want to keep yourself in check on Prime Day: Amazon has been called out for banning customers who return too many items. As far as online shopping goes, getting banned on Prime Day really would be a horror movie in the making.
Advertisement
Are there still Amazon Prime Day deals?
YES. In fact, we curated a list of every Amazon Prime Day deal worth shopping. From Apple AirPods to top-rated sex toys, check out these worth-it everlasting sales you can shop (and most likely return) right now.
20% off Apple AirPods
17% off Baby Foot
24% off Butaby Sunglasses
6% off Crest Whitestrips
16% off Dyson cordless vacuums
36% off Honey Pot Feminine Hygiene
$200 off iRobot Roombas
66% off Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes
21% off Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof
$56 off Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes
18% off Satisfyer Pro Stimulating Vibrator
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.