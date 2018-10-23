17 Women Share The Biggest Money Lies They've Ever Told

As honest as we all want to be about our financial situations, sometimes a little white lie creeps in every now and then: Maybe you can't afford that dinner your friends are going to, and it's less embarrassing to say you have the flu. Maybe you slightly exaggerate your paycheck to friends in either direction, so no one knows you're the worst paid — or even highest paid — of the bunch. Or maybe you lie to your partner about the shoes you just bought or the amount of debt you've racked up on your credit card.
In any case, talking about money is awkward, and no one gets it right 100% of the time. But it's easier to learn from those mistakes when you reflect on them. So, we asked our readers: What's the biggest money lie you've ever told?