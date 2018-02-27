Why I Stopped Lying To My Friends About Money

I won't pretend that being honest about money in friendships is the easiest thing in the world. A lot of it depends on the norms within in each friend group, and each person's history of talking about money. (Much of which is derived from family habits and social experiences.) My own family talked (and argued) about money growing up, but I think my own willingness to just lay things out as I got older came from a refusal, over time, to lie or to be temporarily broke when it was completely avoidable. I learned that being dishonest with my own means may have put off FOMO, but it made me feel guilty, irresponsible, and even more secretive later on. It also led to missing out on other things later on.