Who Makes More Money? Your Married Friends May Be Lying

Anecdotally, an overwhelming number of responses contradicted the survey saying that they would happily say who made more in the relationship regardless of who it was. "I would be honest because making money isn't gender-based. We're a team," said one couple after 30 years of marriage. This sentiment of teamwork, celebrating each other's successes, and salary not being a defining characteristic of a person were echoed throughout many of our respondents both male and female. "No one is the bread winner these days. Whoever has the potential should reach it," answered another.