A Jolt Of Diversity At Haute Couture — & Why It Matters

But as the rest of the industry works to make runways more diverse , the same hasn't been said about one fashion capital — Paris — especially during haute couture. The city has always trailed behind when it comes to diversity of all kinds. Where most French houses rely on agencies to supply them, per se, with a diverse lineup of models for their shows, agencies will tell you there isn't enough money in haute couture worth sending models to Paris for. And thus, the cycle continues. For haute couture, brands like Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior, Schiaparelli, and Armani lead the charge with more models of color than you can count on two hands (including Asian and Middle Eastern models). Others, like Maison Martin Margiela, Guo Pei, and Alexis Mabille cast less than three Black models, each, for their shows.