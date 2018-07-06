John Cena & Nikki Bella May Just Win The 2018 Summer Of Love

This underlining of drama is an arena in which both Bella and Cena excel. They are wrestlers. They've made their career out of playacting duels. Wrestling, at least the WWE version, is 90% theater and 10% choreography. How much of this breakup is theater? How much of it is choreography? How much of it is heartbreak? Bella and Cena are swaddled in so many layers of performance that it's impossible to tell. But, whatever is happening, the show is impressive.