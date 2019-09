John Cena & Nikki Bella May Just Win The 2018 Summer Of Love

In case you haven't been following, Bella, née Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, and Cena split for real in early April 2018, weeks before their May 5 wedding date. This was actually the second time they'd split since getting engaged — they'd uncoupled and recoupled in January of this year . This action unfurled on Total Bellas in May, ironically, just as breakup #2 made headlines. But the real media spectacle began April 15, when a report that they'd really broken up made it to TMZ. The same day, seeming inspired by the TMZ report, the couple released a statement on Instagram . The statement was Mad Libs celebrity breakup note. It read, "Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another."