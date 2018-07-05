Back In 2007, Ivanka Trump Was Groped On Live TV By Comedian Andy Dick

The time I “groped” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke. Confusing times. (the weird thing is, I shot this same scene a YEAR EARLIER for my movie Danny Roane: First Time Director, but I was peeing on Malcolm in the middle, not groping ) #tbt #slapyourself #christmas #whatisreal #lifeimitatesart p.s. Look it up on Youtube

