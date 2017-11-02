Andy Dick Has Been Fired From A Role Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

The nightmarishly long list of sexual predators in Hollywood continues to grow, as actor and unfunny comedian Andy Dick has been accused of sexually harassing people on the set of upcoming indie film Raising Buchanan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of people accused Dick of "groping people's genitals, unwanted kissing/licking, and sexual propositions." After these allegations surfaced, Dick was fired.
THR spoke with the recently canned 51-year-old, who the outlet reports joked that his "middle name was 'misconduct'" and that the entire production "knew what they signed up for" by hiring him, to get his side of the story. Unsurprisingly, he doesn't seem to recognize the severity of the accusations.
"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore," he told THR before adding that he understands "the temperature in the world right now is delicate."
Sure, that's the problem here.
After pegging his woes on other people's sensitivities, Dick admitted that he does have a history of licking people because "it's me being funny." In fact, "trying to be funny" is a major theme for Dick, who seems to confuse humor and harassment.
"I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them," he said. "That's my thing. I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast...I'm not trying to sexually harass people."
Dick then appeared to excuse his behavior because he's "single, depressed, lonely, and trying to get a date," as if not being in a relationship were a valid excuse for touching someone without their permission; and, while he told THR that he doesn't "know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date," I'd argue he does and simply doesn't want to be held accountable for his actions.
Because honestly, saying that you didn't know someone might be offended by you licking their face is bullshit. I will not be giving grown men passes for behavior even preschoolers understand is wildly inappropriate, and it's about time Hollywood does the same.
