The Los Angeles City Attorney's office confirmed to Refinery29 that it had filed two charges against Dick — one for sexual battery, and one for simple battery — stemming from an April 5 incident.
According to Variety, the situation involved the Less Than Perfect actor allegedly touching and making inappropriate comments to a woman he passed on the sidewalk.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Dick for comment.
In October of 2017, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Dick was removed from the film Raising Buchanan following accusations of sexual misconduct on set.
Of his behavior on the film set, Dick said in a statement to THR:
"I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing... I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals."
He added:
"I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date...In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south."
According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, Dick will face charges of sexual misconduct on July 18 in Dept. 101 of the Van Nuys Courthouse.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
