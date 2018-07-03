The Trailer For Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries Is So Powerful

The trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is hard to watch, and that's why everyone needs to see it. Executive produced by Jay-Z, the six part docuseries takes a brutal look at the events of February 26, 2012 when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. In July of 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted, claiming he acted in self defense, and the decision ignited the fierce and important movement to end the senseless killing of Black Americans and the justice system that appears to allow it.
It's a debate that rages until this day, and now this docuseries is an important part of the conversation. Combining interviews with Martin's parents and peers with real footage from the night of the attack, there's no ignoring the unjust and deadly racial discrimination that continues to plague the U.S.
Jay-Z has always been vocal about Trayvon Martin, supporting the community during rallies. Beyoncé has also used her platform to call attention to his murder, giving a tribute to the late teen during her 2016 VMAs performance. This series comes ahead of the October release of The Hate U Give, an adaptation of the novel by Angie Thomas starring Amandla Stenberg and K.J. Apa. The story is also centered on the murder of an unarmed Black teenager.
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres on July 30.
