There could not be a more important time for The Hate U Give to come into our lives. The book, written by Angie Thomas, hit stands in 2017, and unfortunately the issues of class, race, and police brutality it deals with have remained relevant for the 2018 film adaptation, coming to theaters this October.
The Hate U Give tells the story of Starr (Amandla Stenberg), who witnesses the death of her Black childhood best friend at the hands of a white police officer. Her friend, Khalil (Algee Smith), was unarmed, but after his name becomes a headline, he's painted in a totally different light. What ensues is a battle between Starr's roots in her predominantly Black neighborhood versus her everyday life at a mostly white high school. Her actions, and the actions of the community around her, will determine if justice is served to the policeman responsible for Khalil's death.
It takes some serious talent to bring this story to life, and director George Tillman (who's been behind some of our favorite episodes of This Is Us, Luke Cage, and Power) assembled some of the greats to do just that. Ahead is a guide to the main cast of The Hate U Give, coming to theaters on October 19.
