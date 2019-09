A Guide To The Outstanding Cast In The Hate U Give

The Hate U Give tells the story of Starr ( Amandla Stenberg ), who witnesses the death of her Black childhood best friend at the hands of a white police officer. Her friend, Khalil (Algee Smith), was unarmed, but after his name becomes a headline, he's painted in a totally different light. What ensues is a battle between Starr's roots in her predominantly Black neighbourhood versus her everyday life at a mostly white high school. Her actions, and the actions of the community around her, will determine if justice is served to the policeman responsible for Khalil's death.