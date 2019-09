The Trailer For Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries Is So Powerful

The trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is hard to watch, and that's why everyone needs to see it. Executive produced by Jay-Z , the six part docuseries takes a brutal look at the events of February 26, 2012 when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. In July of 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted, claiming he acted in self defence, and the decision ignited the fierce and important movement to end the senseless killing of Black Americans and the justice system that appears to allow it.