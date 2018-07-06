What Ivanka Did This Week: Coordinating Outfits & Off The Record Conversations

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day. Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Refinery29 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for Ivanka's public schedule; it was denied.
Friday, June 29
• After an appearance on Fox Business Network, Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children, joined President Trump, first lady Melania, and their son Baron aboard Air Force One for a Fourth of July trip to the family's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Ivanka and her family wore color coordinated outfits for the trip.
Saturday, June 30
• Ivanka and co were reportedly met with protesters at the Bedminster resort, where she had an off the record conversation with a BBC reporter.
I was just talking to Ivanka Trump, an assistant to the president, in a dining room at the Bedminster resort. Dressed In a wide-brimmed straw sun hat and a white dress, she told me and other members of the press pool that our conversation was off the record.— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) June 30, 2018
Sunday, July 1
Monday, July 2
• Ivanka tweets about wages for U.S. workers increasing at the "fastest" rate in the past 12 years. She does not cite a source for her information, but it's possible she's referencing an Associated Press article from April that reported private sector wages and salaries increased by 1% in the first three months of the year, the biggest raise in 11 years.
Compensation for American workers rose at the FASTEST pace in the last 12 years in the 1st Quarter of 2018. #Jobs— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 2, 2018
Tuesday, July 3
• Ivanka tweets about an upcoming subcommittee hearing on paid family leave on July 11. She is not listed as one of the panelists.
Wednesday, July 4
Thursday, July 5
• Ivanka retweets a picture from last week's award ceremony honoring individuals fighting sex trafficking and slavery.
Thank you Blessing for your courageous and dedicated work to #EndTrafficking. You are an inspiration to us all!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 5, 2018
Keep fighting! We are with you. @JTIP_State @SecPompeo https://t.co/oM7P1NL3Y4
