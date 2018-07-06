Story from Politics

What Ivanka Did This Week: Coordinating Outfits & Off The Record Conversations

Ashley Alese Edwards
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day. Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
We have submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for Ivanka's public schedule to the Presidential Materials Division of the National Archives and Records Administration.
Friday, June 29
• After an appearance on Fox Business Network, Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children, joined President Trump, first lady Melania, and their son Baron aboard Air Force One for a Fourth of July trip to the family's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Ivanka and her family wore colour coordinated outfits for the trip.
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Saturday, June 30
• Ivanka and co were reportedly met with protesters at the Bedminster resort, where she had an off the record conversation with a BBC reporter.
Sunday, July 1
--
Monday, July 2
• Ivanka tweets about wages for U.S. workers increasing at the "fastest" rate in the past 12 years. She does not cite a source for her information, but it's possible she's referencing an Associated Press article from April that reported private sector wages and salaries increased by 1% in the first three months of the year, the biggest raise in 11 years.
Tuesday, July 3
• Ivanka retweets praise from Rep. Kristi Noem about her work on tax reform.
• Ivanka tweets about an upcoming subcommittee hearing on paid family leave on July 11. She is not listed as one of the panelists.
Wednesday, July 4
• Ivanka retweets an Independence Day post from the U.S. Navy.
Thursday, July 5
• Ivanka retweets a picture from last week's award ceremony honouring individuals fighting sex trafficking and slavery.
