Families Are Being Torn Apart At The Border & Where Is Ivanka? At A Fundraiser For The GOP

While most of the country has looked in horror as the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has meant that children are ripped apart from their families, we have yet to hear from Ivanka Trump, special assistant to her father President Donald Trump.
So where is Ivanka, so-called champion of women and children at the White House? Well, she's currently at a fundraiser for the Republican party in California. Yep, the first daughter needs to get even more coins for the GOP coffers while babies are literally being forcibly taken from their mothers' chests.
Ivanka, who joined House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the event on Monday, was met by protesters at the Fresno Yosemite Airport. And it's not without reason. Even her press-shy stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, issued a statement about the border crisis on Sunday via her spokeswoman. (Her statement, however, was hollow.)
But the first daughter has remained silent, showing not one ounce of compassion for someone who for long was thought to be a "moderating force" within the Trump White House. And it's not like she's been staying away from social media. Take a look, for example, at the beautiful family picture she posted to celebrate her husband Jared Kushner on Father's Day. You know whose family just lost their father? A family from Honduras, as the father of a three-year-old child died by suicide after being separated from his wife and son.
"Ivanka Trump claims to be an advocate for families in the Trump administration, yet she’s nowhere to be found while men, women, and children are suffering on the American border from this administration’s inhumane family-separation policy," DNC Deputy Communications Director Sabrina Singh said in a statement provided to Refinery29.
If unlike Ivanka and her father's administration you're actually interested in the wellbeing of these children who have been ripped apart from their families, go here for a guide on how to help them.
We reached out to the White House for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
