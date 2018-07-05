Your iPhone might have apps, but Amazon Alexa has skills: You can use any Alexa-enabled device to do everything from the spiritual (ask Tarot Reader to do a quick reading), to the practical (turn on the kitchen light). A basic Alexa feature — streaming music — is even at the root of one of the best viral memes of the year ("This is so sad Alexa play Despacito").
The number of skills, both niche and broad, is rapidly multiplying: In Amazon's 2017 third-quarter earnings report, the company reported there were over 25,000 skills available globally. This week, an Amazon spokesperson told Refinery29 there are now over 45,000 skills available globally. That amounts to roughly 2,500 new skills created by internal and third-party developers every month.
That's a lot to keep track of, and try, even for the person who keeps an Echo Dot in every room of their home. To help cut through the clutter — and spice up your daily interaction with the virtual assistant — we asked seven of the women who work on Alexa to recommend their top, go-to skills, and their favorite lesser known skills. Ahead, their picks for the Skill you should try, stat.