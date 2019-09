New Music To Know This Week: Charli XCX, 070 Shake, Mitski, & More

Charli dropped this video, plus two other tracks, this week. Who needs to drop an album when you can release singles while you're on tour with Taylor Swift ? They're all good, but let's get into this video because it's particularly interesting. The song itself is lyrically a bit vapid, concerning itself with the stamina it requires to party with Charli. But the video tells another story. Charli is decked out like a party girl , pretty much dripping in jewels, but she's in an empty warehouse. It's full of everyone who can keep up with her — aka no one. But, to me, this also reads like an indictment of the party lifestyle of the idle rich, be they Gatsby characters or tsars of the Russian empire. That empty warehouse is a reminder that the working class exists, and at about 6 in the morning you can bet princess party is going to have to GTFO. I think Charli is making a pop song that will get played on the radio (though the production is weird, as her production always is), and a video that reminds us about class struggle . Sneaky. This is approved.