Is the story over for 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn and singer Sam Smith? Fans are speculating it is indeed so.
Any millennial will tell you that a celebrity couple isn't official until they've shared an obligatory Instagram photo. Flynn, who portrays troubled Justin on the Netflix series, and the "Stay With Me" singer have done that plenty of times over, ever since solidifying their romance on social media in December of 2017 while wearing unicorn gear. Unfortunately, it's now Instagram that is making some suspect the two are done.
Smith has seemingly deleted all photo evidence of Flynn from his page, and he no longer follows the Netflix actor. (Smith still follows Flynn's 13 Reasons Why co-stars Justin Prentice and Miles Heizer, the latter of whom fans shipped with Flynn before Smith came into the picture. Reps confirmed Flynn and Heizer were just friends.) Similarly, Flynn has also seemingly unfollowed Smith on his own account, though he has not deleted photos like this image, in which he includes the Oscar winner as one of his "favorite things" of 2017.
"A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well," Flynn wrote in the caption of a slideshow that began with a photo of him smooching Smith on the cheek.
A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well... saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself... "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”
Now, this photo is a place for fans to express their devastation at the alleged end of this romance.
"The first photo hurts me so baaaaaaad," one wrote in the comments section.
"Please don't break up," another begged.
One fan got really extra about it: "I’M CRYING IN THE CLUB MANNN."
Earlier this month, things seemed totally normal with the couple. They were spotted looking bored on a water ride at Thorpe Park in London.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Smith and Flynn for comment.
