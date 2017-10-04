sam smith and brandon flynn is a thing that i've never even imagined bUT YSE OMG I SHIP IT! THEY'RE SOO CUTEEEE— inês| 2 years of NHC (@theletterdolan) October 3, 2017
Y'all are acting shook from seeing Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn kiss. i'm still here shipping Brandon with Miles Heizer.— Ira (@IraMRafols) October 4, 2017
SAM SMITH AND BRANDON FLYNN SHUT THE FUCK UP pic.twitter.com/aWVlsY0VxP— hassena (@chokeonbiebs) October 3, 2017
I need Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn with Harry and Louis on a double date— Øbviously™ (@tommobabyboy) October 4, 2017
Sam &Brandon flynn they've been commenting on eachother's IG posts lately!Are they dating oh god if that's true! @samsmithworld IS IT TRUE? pic.twitter.com/FGtATWydPi— ? (@nusmth) September 27, 2017
Sam smith and Brandon Flynn are lit the cutest couple ever— Sherry. (@stylesxxbieber) October 4, 2017
Sam smith and Brandon Flynn!!! Shipping hard core ❤️???— Michaela (@pinkieprincess7) October 4, 2017
Sam smith and Brandon Flynn from 13 Reasons Why were seen kissing... ok I didn't know he was gay #1 and #2 fuck yes— Jules (@jule_nicolette) October 4, 2017
I’m so here for Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn! Absolute cutest!— ⓣαⓨℓ●ℛ••● (@tayloorrann) October 4, 2017
Update: woke up this morning and immediately looked at pics of Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith together. Getting myself ready for the day. Haha.— leo (@_emoleo) October 4, 2017
I hope Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn are having a good, wholesome day— anahi (@anahivstheworld) October 4, 2017
Brandon Flynn is gonna be the cause of the best album of 2018— ❇️Jay Vaughn❇️ (@ChefBoyImCute) October 4, 2017