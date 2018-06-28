Where To Find The Coolest African Designers Online

Selecting and searching for designers was an incredibly important part of the process and we placed a lot of emphasis on being as thorough as possible. We used different ways to make sure we were reaching every corner of the continent, and not just curating from a readily accessible pool of brands. From basic internet searches, to asking our existing networks of designers, influencers and friends for recommendations, to yes, travelling to explore this firsthand, we spent the past year exhausting every avenue to ensure a strong starting point for Industrie Africa. We’re so excited to continue exploring different creative scenes across the continent — scouting every country on the continent is definitely on our to-do list.