Meet Oxosi: The Opening Ceremony of African Fashion

The secret to their success is in the marketing. “One of the things that we’re really excited about at this stage is how we continue to tell the artist’s stories in creative and new ways outside look books or seasonal campaigns,” Adeyemo said. One of those new ways Oxosi includes their relationship with HBO’s hit comedy, Insecure. The show’s costume designer Ayanna James is a really good friend of both Adebowale and Adeyemo, and has so so far featured a n***as sweatshirt from New York-based label Omondi (worn by Issa Rae on the first episode of the second season), and on Sunday, Rae wore the Reflection Adire dress from Nigerian designer Amaka Osakwe’s line, Maki Oh.