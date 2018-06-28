Where To Find The Coolest African Designers Online

Every few years, an influx of media coverage deems African fashion a hot topic. These moments come in waves that are often triggered by a pop culture event – this year it was Black Panther. What people need to realise is that fashion from Africa is more than just a 'trend' derived from tribal or indigenous detailing — a wax print, or some Maasai beading. The contemporary design scene here is a powerfully burgeoning industry, and there’s an incredible amount of talent and diversity that people just don’t see. African fashion, in truth, has something incredibly unique to offer: in tandem with global seasonal trends, designers really put a focus on their own heritage and their own traditions. There’s a sense of patriotism that they carry with them and that story translates into their designs.