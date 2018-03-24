And now for where the industry missed the mark. Despite its continued charge for more body inclusivity, the number of plus-size model appearances dropped from September 2017 to February 2018, with just 30 castings. Most walked in New York City, at brands that consistently promote diversity, like Christian Siriano, Chromat, Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors, and Eckhaus Latta. The mission for body positivity still doesn't seem to be catching on in Europe, though: Paris saw two plus-size models, London featured one, and Milan had zero. All we have to say is, the industry needs to do better.