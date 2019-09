With every Fashion Month comes the question: Should we celebrate the industry's progression when it comes to diversity and inclusivity, or should we condemn how far it still has to go? With so many facets to consider — race, age, size, gender — fashion has the responsibility to represent everyone. But The Fashion Spot's seasonal Runway Diversity report , released Thursday, shows that while designers have made certain strides when it comes to casting models for their runways and presentations, there are a lot of holes that still need to be filled.