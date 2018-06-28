Netflix’s Newest Romance Actually Has Nothing To Do With Potatoes

Netflix has heard your loud and clear: You want more love stories. And, apparently, more Glen Powell. The actor starred in the platform's latest romance release, Set It Up, and has now jumped across the pond for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. While that title kind of sounds like The Great British Bake Off meets Book Club (which, for the record, sounds amazing), it's only half the story.
Based on the 2008 novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is your quintessential British romance set in the 1940s. Accents, tea, and handsome English men galore.
Specifically, Netflix's adaptation of the epistolary novel stars Lily James as writer Juliet Ashton, a novelist who receives a letter from the titular society asking to learn more about her. Curious, she leaves her life and lover (hello, Glen Powell) behind to investigate this underground book club, which formed during the German occupation of Guernsey in WWII. The quirky name was an alibi given to German soldiers when a group of the future members were caught out past curfew, but then they quite liked the sound of it, and decided to become a book club that continued to meet regularly. It has nothing to do with potato peels. Still, there's a whole lot of story behind the society, and, intrigued by its members, Ashton stays to investigate and hopefully write about it all for a book.
There's a snag, but luckily it's in the form of Game Of Thrones' Michiel Huisman. Ashton finds herself drawn to him, causing her to choose between her old and new lives.
This adaptation comes to you via directer Mike Newell, who was the creative behind Four Weddings And A Funeral and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, so any diehard fans of the book should rest assured the story is in good hands.
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society arrives on Netflix August 10. Watch the trailer below.
