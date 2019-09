Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Abusive Ex

Lindsay Lohan addressed her tumultuous relationship with ex Egor Tarabosov in a new interview with the New York Times . Lohan, who spends her days slinking around Europe, emerges periodically to remind us that she's still making moves — she was recently announced as the new face of Lawyer.com , and she told Wendy Williams in December that she's hoping to buy an island . But she rarely addresses her personal life, likely because her personal life has been public for most of her life.