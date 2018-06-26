Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Abusive Ex

Lindsay Lohan addressed her tumultuous relationship with ex Egor Tarabosov in a new interview with the New York Times. Lohan, who spends her days slinking around Europe, emerges periodically to remind us that she's still making moves — she was recently announced as the new face of Lawyer.com, and she told Wendy Williams in December that she's hoping to buy an island. But she rarely addresses her personal life, likely because her personal life has been public for most of her life.
Speaking to the Times, she revealed that her life took a turn after Tarabasov, a Russian businessman, allegedly assaulted her in Mykonos, Greece.
"It happened, here in Mykonos, on the beach," she told the Times. "And that was the moment where I switched and I was like, ‘I’m going to take control of my life completely, and fire everyone and just rehire them when I’m ready.'"
She added, "And that’s why I’m here today, because it was on that beach where I got hit. I said, ‘You know what? If there’s anything I can do, I’m going to get that beach. It’s going to be my beach.’"
Lohan dated Tarabosov from 2016 to 2017, and they were reportedly engaged as of summer of 2016. In August of that year, videos surfaced of Lohan and Tarabosov in a seeming altercation in Mykonos, Greece. Lohan later said in an interview with Russia's Channel One that Tarabosov broke into her home and started strangling her.
"I feared that Egor may splash acid in my face. I jumped out to the balcony and shouted with all my force, 'He's trying to kill me, call the police!'" In a statement provided to E! News, Tarabasov categorically denied all accusations of abuse.
Lohan, now 32, currently resides in Mykonos, where she owns a resort called the Lohan Beach House.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
