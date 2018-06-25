The Men Were Serving Looks At The BET Awards

I have to admit the BET Awards red carpet left a lot to be desired. It’s the one awards show where the brown and Black faces that star in our favorite movies and music videos come together for a glorious night of celebrating us being us. While we were excited to see Janelle Monáe celebrating Pride with her dress; Chloe and Halle, and Dej Loaf (and when security wasn’t busting up interviews on the red carpet), we wished for more women. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say it appears the awards show refuses to truly invest in the women promoting Black excellence every day.
Usually we get a lot of the same when it comes to men’s red carpet and award show fashion, but not at the BET Awards. No, these men were not relegated to the background like other award shows. In fact, they took advantage of the opportunity to show up and show out in the finest of fashions. There was baby Asahd Khaled in his custom Gucci, singer Tank in his pastel suit, and YG had not one but two gorgeous suits. When Jamie Foxx invited Donald Glover on stage (after doing the comedian did his own rendition of “This Is America”), the Atlanta star admitted he was wearing pajamas — and looked chic as hell. But don’t take our word for it, click ahead to the men that shut it down at the BET Awards on Sunday night.