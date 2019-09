Lena Waithe Honored Shirley Chisholm At The MTV Movie Awards

Lena Waithe is constantly bringing visibility to what a ‘Black gay girl’ looks like , whether she’s on the Met Gala red carpet sporting a Carolina Herrera rainbow cape or smirking at her detractors on the cover of Vanity Fair . And while she doesn’t rely on just her physical appearance to be the change the entertainment world needs to see, often speaking out in her acceptance speeches and encouraging her LGBTQ+ family to embrace who they are, on Saturday’s taping of the MTV Movie Awards , Waithe took the opportunity to honor another groundbreaking Black woman.