Kim Kardashian West For President? It's Not Out Of The Question

But Kardashian West said that she wouldn’t rule it out completely. And, honestly, that may not be the worst idea in the world. Kardashian West had been photographed with Trump because she was advocating for Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who had been serving a life sentence since 1996. Kardashian West accomplished her goal in commuting Johnson’s sentence and says that she aims to keep helping incarcerated women — which seems to be something that most people should be able to support.