Michelle Wolf is not backing down from her criticisms of women in the Trump administration.
While hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, the host of Netflix' The Break came for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying the press secretary “burns facts” and “uses the ashes to create” her signature smoky eye makeup. Despite getting criticism from unlikely sources, Wolf stood by her words.
Now, the comedian is not mincing words about Ivanka Trump, and is also defending Samantha Bee, who recently called Ivanka a "feckless c---" on her show Full Frontal (although she later apologized).
Advertisement
"I mean, Ivanka is part of the Trump administration. She’s fair game. And she is useless. So I think it’s very fair to point out that she’s doing a terrible job," Wolf told The Daily Beast in a new interview.
Although she is allegedly working on a paid family leave plan and holding meetings about women's empowerment (what do they...do?), there are few concrete results that seem to come out of Ivanka's senior adviser position at the White House. Her job seems to consist of a lot of pseudo-events, from traveling to the Olympics (for a photo op) to traveling to Israel (for a gruesome photo op). Together with Kellyanne Conway, she's also been convening experts "to better understand the unique employment challenges faced by military spouses," which sounds legit enough, although we're not sure what tangible improvements this has produced.
Wolf also said that most people probably don't know the context in which Bee called Ivanka a "feckless c---": It was during a segment about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) separating children from their parents, and she was making the point that Ivanka refuses to stand up to her father's heartless border policies. In fact, just moments ago, the Trump administration announced that it will stop granting asylum to victims of domestic abuse and gang violence. We doubt Ivanka will have a word to say about that.
When the interviewer pointed out that Ivanka is a big reason her father was elected president, Wolf responded:
"Yeah. Aw, she’s one of those worst kind of girls. We’re all fooled by her because Eric and Don Jr. aren’t attractive, and then we pull that, Well, she’s just a little girl! She’s just a pretty little girl. And that’s why you shouldn’t underestimate women: They’ll look like a pretty little girl and they’ll steal the children right out from under you."
Advertisement