Post Malone Found The Best Way To Hide His Under-Eye Circles

People are always looking for ways to hide their under-eye circles — concealer, glitter, sunglasses. But Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper Post Malone might have just taken the cake. Instead of covering them, the singer embraced his party boy calling card and had the words "Always Tired" permanently inked under each eye. Which is an eternal mood, honestly.
Malone (whose real name is Austin Richard Post) visited tattoo artist Chad Rowe in New Cast, Indiana for his artwork. And once he got tatted, he left his own mark on Rowe. "Yesterday was one of the most surreal moments of my entire life," Rowe wrote on Instagram. "I had the absolute honor to tattoo Post Malone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND. This is life changing."
It's not surprising that Malone could handle the needle in such a sensitive spot. The man has a Playboy bunny on his forearm, at least 10 finger tattoos, a sword on his cheek, and the late Lil' Peep's likeness on his lower bicep. But you'd never guess the inspiration behind all his ink. "Justin Bieber was the guy that inspired me to get tattoos," he told GQ. "We were in the studio and I was like, 'Hey man, did that hurt?'" If he's looking to keep up with Biebs' tattoos, though, he's got a ways to go.
