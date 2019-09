Post Malone Found The Best Way To Hide His Under-Eye Circles

It's not surprising that Malone could handle the needle in such a sensitive spot. The man has a Playboy bunny on his forearm, at least 10 finger tattoos, a sword on his cheek, and the late Lil' Peep's likeness on his lower bicep. But you'd never guess the inspiration behind all his ink. "Justin Bieber was the guy that inspired me to get tattoos," he told GQ . "We were in the studio and I was like, 'Hey man, did that hurt?'" If he's looking to keep up with Biebs' tattoos , though, he's got a ways to go.