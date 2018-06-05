Yet, somehow, the demolition date wasn’t even the most egregious fixation with Arie in “Week 2.” Later, during the second group date of the episode, Becca and her broad-shouldered gentleman callers go play some ultra-competitive dodgeball with a trio of hilariously “savage” children. That is adorable until you realize one of the precocious little hellions announces to the contestants, “Becca really dodged a bullet with that loser Arie last season.” That means some producer, or producer’s assistant, more likely, sat these kiddos down and filled their heads with scripted, punny lines about Becca's nationally televised heartbreak. Again, no one needs that. Becca isn’t defined by her last relationship, and no one needs to tie every single moment of her life, and this show, to that single terrible split. The Bachelorette can want someone “who’s quick, fast, and strong,” as one of the kids screams, for reasons in no way related to her ex. In fact, as Becca herself says, she does.