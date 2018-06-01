Rihanna Songwriter Priscilla Renea Is Ready To Break Out

Renea: "Because the first thing to comes to mind is that I'm Black, but they can't say that because it's racist. So they don't say anything, then they ask me if I'm sure I want to make a country record. It's not a question of whether this is country music. It's a question of whether people want to accept me because there aren't a lot of people who look like me doing it. Especially females, there just aren't any. I don't think it's because there aren't brown girls singing twangy songs, I think it's because in the South the spaces where this music is performed aren't safe for us. You might get looked at funny, called names, and made to feel uncomfortable. Some of those people are toting Confederate flags still. But when you're making the music and it relates to people, it can transcend race. My musical ability and talent gives me privilege. People are nicer to me when they find out that I do music and what songs I've written. If I'm gonna have that privilege, then I'm gonna talk about the issues affecting my community and put them in front of an audience that would never listen to it otherwise."