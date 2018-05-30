Jenna Dewan Is Using Crystals To Find Her Post-Channing Tatum Self

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum rocked the world when they announced their separation in April. But Dewan, who met Tatum 13 years ago on the set of the dance flick Step Up, decided early on in the divorce process that she wouldn't let the split shake her center and did what any enlightened Los Angeles gal would do: She stocked up on crystals — which, many celebs like Spencer Pratt believe are filled with healing powers — and embarked on a mission to find herself.
A recent profile in Harper's Bazaar took readers into Dewan's new life, where, amongst other things, they unearthed the actress and dancer's large collection of crystals and her affinity for all things "spiritual." Dewan's love for Earth minerals shouldn't come as a surprise to those who follow her on Instagram. Last year, she posted a darling photo of herself clutching a rock that, and we're just guessing here, weighed as much as a full-grown golden retriever. The thing was truly enormous. What was shocking, however, was her admission that she keeps those crystals around when she hosts what she calls "goddess circles."
Advertisement
What exactly is a goddess circle, you ask? Well, according to Dewan, it's an opportunity for her and a group of friends to get together and "talk about what we're going through." Once they've hashed out their frustrations and aspirations, Harper's writes that a shaman "leads them through a group meditation with sound bowls and (more) crystals."
"I'm aware how weird that sounds... It's the whole LA hippie experience," she explained to the magazine.
Honestly, it's no weirder than other Hollywood fads, like generously applying snail slime all over celebrity visages or chugging bottles of expensive chlorophyll water and, besides, if she's finding peace with and discovering new things about herself, who cares? Everyone deserves to feel empowered and grounded, regardless of how you get there.
"At the end of the day, the whole point is women coming together, and supporting each other, and connecting, and bonding," she continued. "We have these crazy lives... I think as I've gotten older, it sounds cliché, but it's more important to have a really solid group of girls that are there for me, who get me."
Between gatherings, Dewan said she's been focused a lot on discovering who she is at her core.
"'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally... so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself," she said. "And that was my journey, no one else's. ... I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."
If crystals can help you attain that level of optimism and clarity, consider us sold.
Advertisement