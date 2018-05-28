Here's What We Know About Becca's First Night As The Bachelorette

The Minnesota native first captured America’s heart when she found herself at the receiving end of one of the most shocking Bachelor breakups of all time thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Fortunately, she’s recovered just fine and in tonight’s season opener, the new Bachelorette will meet 28 suitors vying for her heart and the final rose. However, her quest for love will reportedly get off to a bit of a rocky start.
"I was not expecting drama on night one, which we got a taste of," Becca told E! News. "I mean, that's scattered throughout the season. There were a lot of laughs, a lot of tears, some fights between the guys, and so that will all play out."
In a teaser for the premiere, the contestants are up to their usual intro antics, which include a choir, a minivan, a chicken suit, and an overhead-dunking stunt. But soon the guys are seen arguing and accusing each other of not being there for the right reasons — i.e. for Becca’s heart.
This is it! Join us for a hair-flipping, minivan-driving, ox-riding, CRAZY journey to find love when #TheBachelorette premieres TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/l4sGDJ0cPT— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 28, 2018
Becca is even prompted to confront one of the guys on her own in another clip. The suitor, Jake, is from her hometown. She pulls him aside to question his motives and explains that although she's hung out with Jake "multiple times," he’d never expressed any romantic interest in her.
"At the end of the day, I'm here to find a partner for life," she tells him in the clip. "I just want to make sure that every decision and everything I do is not wasting anyone's time."
But, according to Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, the motivation accusations are only the beginning of the drama.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight if Becca’s contestants are the most hot-headed group in the franchise’s history, the longtime host said: "I don't know, they're up there.” He continued by teasing that what maybe “the most ridiculous fight you've ever seen in the history of our show” will occur during night one.
“It's just magnificent to watch. It's going to be one of those [seasons where] you're watching through your fingers because you're embarrassed for everybody involved but you can't stop watching,” Chris said.
A big fight? On the first night? Now, I’m familiar with the usual “can I steal her?” drama that ensues between contestants on night one, but i’ve never seen it escalate beyond a few eye rolls and heavy pouting.
Fortunately, we already know that Becca’s televised love story will lead to an engagement. So viewers can breathe a deep sigh of relief knowing that, while unnecessary and entertaining, the first night’s drama won’t ruin anything for our girl in the end.
