Becca Kufrin’s Return To Bachelor Nation Was All On Her Terms

The Minnesota-based publicist first applied for the show on a whim in 2016, and the show did not do right by her if we’re being honest. Luyendyk totally blindsided her and the show’s coverage of it was unflinchingly awkward. It was a car crash we couldn’t look away from, and the cameras couldn’t either. She doesn’t blame the show according to what she told Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who is staunchly anti-Arie, on her podcast Straight Up with Stassi, though we wouldn’t blame her if she did even just a little bit. She was most blindsided by Luyendyk. Kufrin seems to have taken it all in stride, but if you’re talking about your breakup for thousands of people, you probably wouldn’t want to get into the nitty gritty anyway.