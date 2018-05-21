Jenna Bush Hager — the daughter of former President George W. Bush — doesn't typically wade into politics. But after the Santa Fe High School shooting, in which a 17-year-old killed 10 people and injured 10 others, the mother of two young kids was moved to speak up.
Along with the outline of her home state of Texas and a heart, Bush Hager posted a powerful statement on Instagram.
"I know the world is focused on a wedding, but my heart is in my home state and it is broken," started Bush Hager, who is an NBC News correspondent and author of memoir Sisters First together with her sister Barbara.
"Isn’t it time we realize that these policies aren’t protecting our kids? Protecting our future, allowing our children to walk into school with confidence, without fear should ALWAYS be our priority. I can’t believe I have a future kindergartener, a girl I love with all I am, in a world where she will fear walking into a classroom. I never post things like this but enough is enough."
Judging by the positive responses, people are encouraging Bush Hager to publicly speak out for gun safety. "Yes and amen!" one of her fans wrote. "Enough is enough and thank you for speaking it out! I pray that influential Texans (and all Americans) like yourself will do what you can to help make the changes necessary! No hobby worth our children’s lives! No guns more important than our children. PERIOD! Preach it loud and proud!"
Another wrote: "More please. You have a voice that amplifies due to your celebrity... Please keep saying this!!!"
Back in January 2017, Bush Hager spoke out against President Trump's executive order banning travel and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. "Just a reminder this a.m. to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions," she tweeted.
