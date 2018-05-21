I know the world is focused on a wedding, but my heart is in my home state and it is broken. Isn’t it time we realize that these policies aren’t protecting our kids? Protecting our future, allowing our children to walk into school with confidence, without fear should ALWAYS be our priority. I can’t believe I have a future kindergartener, a girl I love with all I am, in a world where she will fear walking into a classroom. I never post things like this but enough is enough.

