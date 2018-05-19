These Are The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting

At least 10 people are dead after a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, TX. Ten other people were injured. This shooting took the lives of eight students and two substitute teachers. They were members of the football team, they were big sisters, they were exchange students. Many had been in a first period art class. They had been going about their daily routine until they were shot and killed.
The shooter has been identified as a 17-year-old student at the high school. He is being held in Galveston County Jail without bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. No motive has been released.
According to CNN, this is the 22nd school shooting in the United States this year alone. Here’s what we know about the victims.
