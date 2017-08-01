Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush grew up making headlines. The twin daughters of former President George W. Bush not only gained attention while they lived in the White House, but were in the public eye during their college years and beyond. Now, the sisters are telling their own stories with their co-authored memoir, Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life. They’re kicking off the book’s debut with a nationwide tour.
Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent for NBC’s TODAY show, and Barbara Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps. According to the book’s publisher Grand Central Publishing, Sisters First will feature heartfelt anecdotes and reflections from the Bush sisters. “In this book, they take readers on a revealing, thoughtful, and deeply personal tour behind the scenes of their lives, with never-before-told stories about their family, their adventures, their loves and losses, and the special sisterly bond that fulfills them,” the book publisher said in a statement.
The tour is set to begin in New York City on the memoir’s release date, October 24. Among other cities, they will also travel to L.A., Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. Since the sisters were born in Texas, the book tour understandably spends a lot of time in the Lone Star State. The twins are even stopping by their father’s own George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.
Hope you can join Barbara and I on our tour for #SistersFirst! We’d love to see you! Details at https://t.co/PXrt5b1wZ1. pic.twitter.com/yxUCjsHws8— Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) July 31, 2017
This isn’t the first time the Bush sisters are sharing stories from their youth. When Sasha and Malia Obama left the White House in January, the Bush twins penned a letter to the outgoing first daughters.
"Enjoy college," the sisters wrote. "As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you.”
Here’s hoping their memoir is full of the same kind of amazing advice.
