The Bush Sisters Wrote An Open Letter To Sasha & Malia Obama

The Bush family loves writing letters. We were treated to a transition letter from George H.W. Bush to his successor, Bill Clinton, during the election cycle. Now, Bush twins Jenna Bush-Hager and Barbara Bush have written a letter to exiting first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama, published in Time. Their letter focuses mostly on how far the Obama sisters have come. And the Bush sisters offer sage advice that only a few other living women can about life after the White House. Here's a paragraph that proves that certain advice is timeless and a little charming in its self-effacement. "Enjoy college," the sisters write. "As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter." Once considered a Secret Service nightmare, the Bush twins, now 35, have managed to shed their party girl personas and transition into sober adulthood. Jenna is a correspondent for TODAY, and Barbara is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, a nonprofit focused on the global health equity. Read the rest of their letter here.
