Tia Mowry-Hardrict is now officially a mom of two.
The actress and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Saturday morning. The couple announced the birth in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, which featured a beaming Mowry-Hardrict and the little one. Mowry-Hardrict and her husband are already parents to six-year-old son, Cree, who’s hopefully excited to have a little sister, sister!
“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Mowry-Hardrict wrote in the caption. “Born May 5 at 10:29 a.m. at 6 pounds and 4 oz 19.8 inches. We are in heaven.”
Prior to the arrival of their new bundle of joy on early Saturday, Hardrict also shared a picture on Instagram of himself at the hospital with a hairnet on and a face full of tears — “grown man tears,” he called them, clearly excited to meet his daughter.
Mowry-Hardrict first announced she was expecting her second child in January through a sweet photo of her husband and son Cree kissing her baby bump. Later she revealed the baby’s sex on her YouTube channel Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix by biting into a cake pop with a pink center.
She’s also been very vocal over the years about her struggles with endometriosis and went on to tell Women’s Health that the journey to her second pregnancy was anything but easy.
“I don’t think I could have gotten through this process without the support of my husband,” she said. “I think it’s really important that someone is there encouraging you, rooting you on, saying you’re not alone, helping you feel stronger and more powerful.”
But not only is Mowry-Hardrict grateful for the support of her husband during both her pregnancies, she’s also appreciative of how strong battling endometriosis during them has made her. “I find when you go through some kind of struggle, the reward is just so much greater,” she said. “Now, I’m so overjoyed!”
