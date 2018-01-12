Tia Mowry Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby In The Sweetest Way

Back in November, Tia Mowry announced that she was soon to be part of a family of four as her husband and son kissed her pregnant belly on Instagram. She's continued to show off her bump on social media ever since, with captions like "I can’t wait to meet you. My love for you grows everyday." and "Getting excited!!" She teased the sex reveal of her baby a week ago, and finally answered the question today in a video on her YouTube channel.
Mowry is a dedicated lifestyle YouTuber, so of course it couldn't just be a plain old reveal. Instead, the video is made up of three different recipes for three different ways moms-to-be can announce the happy news, including cupcakes filled with frosting and cakes filled with sprinkles, but Mowry went with cake pops to share her own reveal — a girl!
"We're having a girl!" she cries. "Cree is going to have a baby sister! We are so excited."
Mowry's 6-year-old son, Cree, has made a number of appearances in his mom's social media, including that time she filmed him getting a haircut on Instagram.
"He asked me to," she replied when a fan asked why his hair was getting cut. "As his mom, I'm here to nurture his thoughts and ideas and that's exactly what I did. He said he wanted to look like daddy and was very specific how he wanted his hair. Someone is a very happy boy and that's all that matters."
This is an attitude she also has for herself, which she made clear when she called out a body-shamer.
"Love and uplift!" she wrote in a post. "This is not just about me getting called fat. This isn't just about me. I could care less! Im standing up for the people that like to hide behind computers cyber bulling calling many gay, skinny, slut, ugly, fat, the list goes on and on. Cyber bullying needs to stop!"
We can't wait to see how Mowry brings this love and acceptance to raising her daughter. Watch the reveal below!
