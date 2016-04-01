I don't normally do this, but I wanted to prove a point. I just posted a few days ago about embracing and uplifting others about body image. Here, @miekk_ felt the need to say I was getting fat. I took a look at your profile and I was sad to see that you WORK for YOUNG African American girls aiding in their studies. I hope this isn't what you would tell your girls? Does your BOSS know that this is how you degrade other WOMAN? @hbcutravelers Internet BULLYING is not cool and it needs to stop. Would you say this to my face? Is this how you speak to yourself when YOU look at yourself in the mirror. Again, I'm shining a light on this issue hoping to see change. Love and uplift! This is not just about me getting called fat. This isn't just about me. I could care less! Im standing up for the people that like to hide behind computers cyber bulling calling many gay, skinny, slut, ugly, fat, the list goes on and on. Cyber bullying needs to stop!

