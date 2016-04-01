One woman learned that the hard way after commenting on an Instagram photo of Mowry that the former Sister, Sister star was "getting fat." Mowry responded by devoting a separate Instagram post naming and shaming the woman and copying in her employer.
Here's the photo that garnered the unsolicited body comment.
And here's Mowry's response.
I don't normally do this, but I wanted to prove a point. I just posted a few days ago about embracing and uplifting others about body image. Here, @miekk_ felt the need to say I was getting fat. I took a look at your profile and I was sad to see that you WORK for YOUNG African American girls aiding in their studies. I hope this isn't what you would tell your girls? Does your BOSS know that this is how you degrade other WOMAN? @hbcutravelers Internet BULLYING is not cool and it needs to stop. Would you say this to my face? Is this how you speak to yourself when YOU look at yourself in the mirror. Again, I'm shining a light on this issue hoping to see change. Love and uplift! This is not just about me getting called fat. This isn't just about me. I could care less! Im standing up for the people that like to hide behind computers cyber bulling calling many gay, skinny, slut, ugly, fat, the list goes on and on. Cyber bullying needs to stop!
The woman has since deleted her profile. HBCU Travelers, meanwhile, has shared a post clarifying that she was a supporter, not an employee. They added that they were "saddened" by her negative comment.
HBCUTravelers does not encourage bullying in any way, shape, or form. The organization is one that inspires African-American students to step out of their comfort zones and experience life from a different place in the world. To @tiamowry: the young lady you mentioned does not work for our organization, but was a supporter of our mission, which can be viewed on our website. You are beautiful inside and out, and it saddens me that she made the negative remark. We will be sure to use this incident to stand out against negativity! Please continue to inspire and uplift others 💕👑